Fox News' Lara Logan Compares Anthony Fauci To Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Fox News host Lara Logan provoked outrage on Monday after she drew a link between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death” for performing experiments on Jews at Auschwitz during World War II.

“This is what people say to me: He doesn’t represent science,” the former “60 Minutes” correspondent said of Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Advertisement

“He represents Josef Mengele ... the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this!” she added, without giving any examples. “Because the response from COVID. What it has done to countries everywhere. What it has done to civil liberties. The suicide rates. The poverty.”

She made the comment during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime,” following a rant about how there was “no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing mandates” for a disease that has death rates “that compare very much to seasonal flu.” (The death rate from COVID-19 is up to 10 times higher than that of most strains of the flu.)

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

Holocaust comparisons have become a common feature of protests against COVID-19 strategies. Conservative politicians and media personalities have repeatedly compared vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions to the treatment of Jews by the Germans during the Holocaust.

The trend has moved many Jewish advocacy groups and Holocaust museums to issue statements clarifying that the deportation of Jews to their deaths by a totalitarian regime is not comparable to efforts by elected officials to enact rules that mitigate a global health crisis.

Advertisement

Logan’s comment, made on the second night of Hanukkah, prompted outcry on social media.

Lara Logan, WTH that is, compared Dr. Fauci to nazis.



My family were murdered in the Holocaust, with millions of others.



Being offered a lifesaving vaccine is *not* like being burned alive or gassed to death.



Stop being Holocaust misappropriating and minimizing aholes, Fox. — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_AtLaw) November 30, 2021

It's the first full day of Hanukkah, and Fox news host @laralogan just equated Dr. Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.



Is there no shame?pic.twitter.com/xfJEqchZ1X — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) November 30, 2021

I know and understand that the common response to this is, WTF? I feel it too. But we keep seeing the Holocaust held up as some sort of analogy to efforts to contain a deadly global pandemic. And it’s not just shocking, it’s sickening and unacceptable. https://t.co/Q7cbhQ7cSp — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 30, 2021

No one is saying this https://t.co/lD2M2HRGW1 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 30, 2021

How is this kind of madness allowed on a major broadcaster? Just disgusting. https://t.co/l6ELjnP1ak — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) November 30, 2021

This is dangerous, completely delusional made up lunacy from @laralogan. Fox News is absolutely despicable.



Reminds me of someone’s “Many people are saying…”



These people are all SO sick. https://t.co/VapSawGWUs — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 30, 2021

.@foxnews is BRAIN POISON. So fucking irresponsible to air @laralogan, who is an utter lunatic. https://t.co/lPuPKolIIe — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 30, 2021

Lara Logan comparing Dr. Fauci to Josef Mengele is so despicable that I am opting for no joke. Not funny. Not worth making it funny. Logan used to be a journalist. I don't know what the fuck you call what she is now. I know it is wrong. Mengele did sick experiments on my people. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 30, 2021