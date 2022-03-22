Russia Uses Lara Logan's Rant About Ukraine, Zelenskyy As Propaganda On Twitter

Twitter accounts run by the Russian government are amplifying Lara Logan’s latest controversial comments.

Logan in November was sidelined from her show on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation after likening the nation’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele. Last week, she questioned reports that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared to suggest Ukraine’s entire military had been taken over by Nazis, said Russia was “not struggling” with its war and tried to link Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previous career in the entertainment industry to the occult.

“I don’t buy it for a second, and I’ll be honest with you. I really think that there’s so much misinformation,” she told the Real America’s Voice platform of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“We’ve never really seen anything like it. I mean, I’ve been covering wars now for 35 years and I have never seen people with their nails done in the Ukrainian flag. Right?” the former “60 Minutes” correspondent continued. “I mean, we’re being corralled into this box where we either have to hate Vladimir Putin and believe everything evil that’s said about him, and love Ukraine, and there’s no in-between.”

“And that reminds me a lot of you’re either, you know, a white supremacist or you go with the Democrat narrative on everything under the sun,” she added.

While Logan’s comments were widely decried in the U.S., they were seized on by Russia as propaganda ― with Alexander Alimov, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, and its embassies sharing them online.

Emmy Award winner 🇺🇸journalist Lara Logan:

Western MSMs deliberately turn a blind eye to the facts of manifestations of Nazism in 🇺🇦. ‘You can find pictures of the Azov battalion, funded by US & NATO, online holding up the NATO flag and swastika’.



Source: https://t.co/5i96Oje1p5 pic.twitter.com/vICoGWBuuB — Alexander Alimov (@A__Alimov) March 19, 2022

“The Azov battalion, which is founded by the United States and NATO has been killing civilians in eastern Ukraine” - News and Documentary Emmy Award-wining journalist Lara Logan spoke out about Ukraine, Nazism and the Western media. pic.twitter.com/m6LODHmFkF — RussianMissionCoE (@CoE_Russia) March 20, 2022