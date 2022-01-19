Lara Trump Slammed On Twitter For Her Most Clueless Biden Complaint Yet

Fox News contributor Lara Trump is getting a lesson in recent history on Twitter after her latest gripe about President Joe Biden.
Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump via her marriage to his son Eric Trump, said Biden was spending too much time in his home state of Delaware, where he goes on most weekends.
“I’m old enough to remember when we had a president who worked all day everyday for the American people,” Lara Trump said on Fox News on Tuesday, adding:
Lara Trump also said Donald Trump “clearly wasn’t golfing a quarter of his presidency.” But it was close: He played nearly 300 rounds over his single term in office, costing taxpayers more than $150 million. Millions of those tax dollars went into his own pocket since many of the golfing trips took place at his resorts.
Trump would get his rounds in even as multiple crises unfolded, as critics were quick to point out on Twitter: