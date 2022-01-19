Lara Trump Slammed On Twitter For Her Most Clueless Biden Complaint Yet

Fox News contributor Lara Trump is getting a lesson in recent history on Twitter after her latest gripe about President Joe Biden.

Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump via her marriage to his son Eric Trump, said Biden was spending too much time in his home state of Delaware, where he goes on most weekends.

“I’m old enough to remember when we had a president who worked all day everyday for the American people,” Lara Trump said on Fox News on Tuesday, adding:

Lara Trump: I think it’s time to stop vacationing Joe Biden… By the way we still don’t know what happened to the first dog pic.twitter.com/UA17gkD9zr — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2022

Lara Trump also said Donald Trump “clearly wasn’t golfing a quarter of his presidency.” But it was close: He played nearly 300 rounds over his single term in office, costing taxpayers more than $150 million. Millions of those tax dollars went into his own pocket since many of the golfing trips took place at his resorts.

Trump would get his rounds in even as multiple crises unfolded, as critics were quick to point out on Twitter:

NARRATOR: In fact, ISIS is still around, and Trump was golfing for more than a quarter of his presidency.



But rewriting history is a major part of what they do on Fox, so she's right at home. https://t.co/vojt2nEjTV — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 19, 2022

Orange Jim Jones played golf THREE HUNDRED TIMES in 4 years including when the pandemic was raging & killing many thousands of people per day, while grifting endless $ from the secret service. And they gave the dog to a friend which was publicly announced. @LaraLeaTrump is trash. https://t.co/aTh669yRWI — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) January 19, 2022

Every single statement here from @LaraLeaTrump is a lie. https://t.co/3k7b6UG52B — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) January 19, 2022

@LaraLeaTrump Care to explain the definition of "Executive Time" ? https://t.co/cK7WqqxctS — Pissed Off Mom (@mellymagscopy17) January 19, 2022

Trump notoriously spent almost an entire year of his presidency golfing at one of his own resorts @ great taxpayer expense. https://t.co/iNhoHpxWAT — (((Barabbas))) (@RealBarabbas) January 19, 2022

Yeah..not certain the vacation angle is the best talking point for her..just saying https://t.co/leIFLmgnns — Sweet Leaf 🌎🎸⚡️ (@Trx1000) January 19, 2022