Lara Trump's Boast About Her Father-In-Law Prompts A Brutal Reminder

Lara Trump, who is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, on Tuesday raised eyebrows with her claim about life in America under her father-in-law in 2020.
“People look around and they say, ‘Am I better off now than I was four years ago?’” she said on Fox News.
“The answer to that is, ‘No,’” claimed Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric Trump.
“You can compare very easily how much better your life was with Donald Trump in office and how much worse you are now that Joe Biden is in office,” she argued.
Critics, however, pointed out it was precisely four years ago this week that the threat of the coronavirus came firmly into view in the U.S. as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, some states began to limit large gatherings and Tom Hanks was hospitalized with the illness.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House Republican Conference chair, faced mockery last week for her similar update of former President Ronald Reagan’s rhetorical “four years” question during the 1980 election.