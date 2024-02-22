Lara Trump's Bizarre Bedtime Ritual Doesn't Impress CPAC Crowd

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, attempted to rally a conservative audience by bringing up some nighttime patriotism she supposedly engages in with her kids.
But the bizarre ritual she described during her speech on Thursday apparently confused attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.: None of them clapped after what Trump clearly intended to be an applause line.
“Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on, and we go do bedtime with the kids,” she said. ”And while they say their prayers ― and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course ― I often think to myself, what kind of country will they live in, in 10, 20, or 30 years?”
She added: “What kind of country are we creating for our children and our grandchildren?”
As you can see from the clip, Trump’s mention of the Pledge didn’t even get a response from any crickets.
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, were more vocal about their opinion of Lara Trump’s supposed bedtime ritual ― and most were skeptical that it was actually a thing.
Lara Trump is taking a bigger role in Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, and is his pick to be the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.