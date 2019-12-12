Lara Trump Hails Donald Trump's Fight For Animals And It Doesn't Go So Well

Lara Trump faced swift backlash on Wednesday after she praised President Donald Trump on Twitter for “fighting for all Americans, and animals too!”

The president’s daughter-in-law shared the above image a month after Trump signed The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.

But critics immediately pounced on the post to remind Trump of her husband’s 2012 hunting trip to Africa with his brother, Donald Trump Jr., in which they posed with dead big-game animals on safari.

Where was he when this was going on? I suppose he let them tear wings off flies, and roast ant, too. https://t.co/FGjK4n4xzP pic.twitter.com/bsH8DoWChM — Mary Shelley Hough (@MaryShelleyLong) December 12, 2019

People also highlighted the recent revelation that Trump Jr. killed a rare sheep during a summer hunting trip in Mongolia and was then retroactively granted permission to do so by the country’s president.

Don Jr. just killed a sacred sheep.



They. Hunt. Sheep.



That's like a textbook supervillain thing right? https://t.co/2LK1f46sWs — Brandon Lighty (@brandon_lighty) December 12, 2019

Don Jr. is so courageous he shot an endangered big sheep at night with a laser rifle. Oh, what a man! Baa-baa — Kelly OConnell (@KellyOC86476095) December 12, 2019

Some recalled how the Trump administration in August took steps to weaken the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Others noted how Trump’s anti-environment agenda is contributing to the climate crisis:

R u f**ng kidding me here?? the man that allows hunting and allows the importation of trophies is fighting animal cruelty?? WTF? utterly bullshit. https://t.co/QBjSw7cyz1 — The lil sister (@laura49573395) December 12, 2019

Ever heard of #ClimateChange Lara?



While #Trump & #GOP stick their heads in the sand, not wanting to disappoint #fossilfuel industry donors ...



1 MILLION ANIMAL SPECIES (including us) are at risk of extinction because of human activities.



Our poor kids.pic.twitter.com/LhY3MzvqkP — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) December 12, 2019

Many also called the Trump White House out over its policies that are harming humans:

But separating kids from families isn’t cruel??? — dellkennedy (@DellKennedy4) December 12, 2019

But cruelty to some Americans is ok... pic.twitter.com/bV9u62EZAF — Kurt Kurasaki (@KurtKurasaki) December 12, 2019