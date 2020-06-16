Lara Trump Insists President Has No Health Issues Despite Awkward Ramp Walk

Lara Trump, a daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and an adviser to his reelection campaign, defended his awkward walk down a ramp and difficulty in lifting a glass of water during a speech on Saturday.

Asked on Fox News if the president had any health issues that the public wasn’t aware of, Trump ― who is married to Eric Trump ― insisted he didn’t.

“It’s just fodder for the critics out there to attack him,” she said.

Lara Trump also attempted to explain his slow and unusual gait as he walked down a ramp after speaking at West Point.

“This was a ramp that had no steps, no handrail,” she said. “The president had on leather shoes, of course, he’s going to take his time.”

Lara Trump: This was a ramp that had no steps, no handrails. The President had on leather shoes. Of course he’s going to take his time pic.twitter.com/5hTwos25qv — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 15, 2020

Trump’s unusual walk caused #TrumpIsNotWell to trend on Twitter over the weekend. The president took notice, tweeting that the ramp was “very long & steep” and also “very slippery.”

The ramp was dry and lined with no-slip strips and the weather was clear.