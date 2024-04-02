Critics Jog Lara Trump's Memory After Her Claim About Father-In-Law's Presidency

Lara Trump boasted about unemployment under her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, and received a much-needed reality check on social media.
“We remember Donald Trump as president for four years. You remember how low the unemployment number actually was — the real unemployment number,” the new Republican National Committee co-chair told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday while comparing Donald Trump to his successor, President Joe Biden.
But as users on X, formerly Twitter, noted, the former president left office with an unemployment rate of 6.3% — 1.6% higher than it was when he was sworn in.
In 2020, when the pandemic hit, unemployment skyrocketed from a 50-year low of 3.5% to 14.7%.
Under Biden, unemployment dipped back down to pre-pandemic lows. The lowest unemployment rate under Biden was 3.4% in February last year. In February of this year, it was 3.9%.
Lara Trump’s misleading claim also caught the attention of Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), who addressed her remark with a sarcastic post on X.
“I may have to revisit my prior assumptions that anyone who chose to marry Eric Trump is an upstanding, honest broker who cares only about the perfection of our great American experiment,” Casten wrote.
Last month, Lara Trump was mocked for claiming that life in America under Donald Trump in 2020 was better than it is now.
“You can compare very easily how much better your life was with Donald Trump in office and how much worse you are now that Joe Biden is in office,” she said during an appearance on Fox News.
In response, people were quick to point out her father-in-law’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See some of the other responses to Lara Trump’s unemployment remark below.