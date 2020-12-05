Lara Trump Hit With The Cold, Hard Truth After Latest Reality-Denying Election Claim

Lara Trump made a similar claim to Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday as the president and his allies continued to baselessly claim mass voter fraud, the election was rigged and that he’d actually won.

“I still think that the president will get four more years in office,” she said. “I think it will be the next four years because this thing is far from over.”

MacCallum shot down Lara Trump’s suggestion then, and Twitter users took her to task Friday over her latest comments. Some even likened them to the black knight scene from 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”