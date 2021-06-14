Lara Trump Urges Border Residents To 'Get Guns And Be Ready' For Migrants

Fox News contributor Lara Trump urged border residents to arm themselves and be ready to act against migrants trying to reach the United States.
“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said on Saturday night, then added:
“I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re going to have to start taking matters into their own hands.”
Trump’s comments came less than two years after a man who allegedly posted a white nationalist manifesto opened fire on shoppers in an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 and wounding about as many. Police said Patrick Crusius admitted to being the shooter and said he was targeting Latinos.
Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, said “these people” ― meaning the migrants ― shouldn’t have started their journey in the first place.
“It’s bad for Americans, it’s bad for the migrants,” she said. “It is bad all around.”
