Lara Trump's Wild Claim About Father-In-Law Gets Scathing Instant Fact-Check

Critics slammed the ex-president's daughter-in-law for comments on a right-wing TV network.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump is facing criticism for an over-the-top claim about her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Speaking on Newsmax on Wednesday, Trump said the former president has been under fire every day of his presidency.

“There’s never been anyone in history I don’t think that has taken as much incoming as Donald Trump,” she said, then claimed incorrectly that the former president has been “vindicated.”

Trump also claimed her father-in-law faces “nothing but misinformation and disinformation” every day, despite his own history of making 30,573 false or misleading claims during his presidency, according to a Washington Post tally.

But it was her claim that no one “has taken as much incoming” as Trump that lit up social media:

