'Let's Get The Words Out': Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and adviser to his reelection campaign, appeared to mock former Vice President Joe Biden over his speech impediment.
“I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden,” she said this week at a “Women for Trump” event in Iowa.
Lara Trump, who is married to middle son Eric Trump, added:
“I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe.’ You kinda feel bad for him. The problem is that’s their front-runner, guys, OK?”
Biden has had a history of stuttering and has been open about his struggles to overcome the condition.
Last month, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked his stutter, tweeting: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”
Biden wrote back:
Sanders deleted the tweet, saying she didn’t know about his stutter, and apologized to Biden.
Biden also spoke about stuttering in a recent profile in The Atlantic.