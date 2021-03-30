Lara Trump Joins Fox News And Critics Point Out A Massive Conflict Of Interest

Lara Trump and Fox News drew ire on Monday after former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law made her debut as a paid on-air contributor for the conservative network.
Critics flagged a conflict of interest, given how Lara Trump — who is married to the ex-president’s son, Eric Trump — is mulling a run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Detractors also recalled Lara Trump’s promotion of her father-in-law’s lie about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.
“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Lara Trump declared on Monday’s “Fox & Friends.” “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she added, referring to her frequent guest appearances.
Trump later addressed her possible Senate run, telling co-anchor Steve Doocy:
“Fox has been very generous with me and they have said look if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do they are going to work with me on that front and make sure that everything, all the rules are followed and we do everything properly.”
“So, thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have, you know, the possibility that that’s in the future,” Trump added. “So I still haven’t officially, Steve, made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon.”
