Lara Trump Joins Fox News And Critics Point Out A Massive Conflict Of Interest

Lara Trump and Fox News drew ire on Monday after former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law made her debut as a paid on-air contributor for the conservative network.

Critics flagged a conflict of interest, given how Lara Trump — who is married to the ex-president’s son, Eric Trump — is mulling a run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Detractors also recalled Lara Trump’s promotion of her father-in-law’s lie about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Lara Trump declared on Monday’s “Fox & Friends.” “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she added, referring to her frequent guest appearances.

Trump later addressed her possible Senate run, telling co-anchor Steve Doocy:

“Fox has been very generous with me and they have said look if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do they are going to work with me on that front and make sure that everything, all the rules are followed and we do everything properly.”

“So, thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have, you know, the possibility that that’s in the future,” Trump added. “So I still haven’t officially, Steve, made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon.”

I was so excited to announce this morning that I am officially joining the @FoxNews team! Thank you @ainsleyearhardt, @kilmeade & @SteveDoocy for the warm welcome on @foxandfriends 😃 pic.twitter.com/c2iiFlWquU — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 29, 2021

@FoxNews hiring Lara Trump is a pretty obvious conflict of interest. But just be grateful they didn't hire Don Jr... pic.twitter.com/TgmfYRmKiJ — Carlos Garcia (@CarlosDoesWorld) March 29, 2021

On January 5th, Lara Trump went on Fox News and said that there needed to be an investigation of the the "incredibly fraudulent election."



Now, she is a paid Fox News contributor. pic.twitter.com/1iA5CPZexg — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 29, 2021

There's a lot of things that are pretty bad about this (see thread), but Lara Trump is also actively considering a run for Senate in North Carolina. So Fox News is basically paying a potential candidate to further increase her visibility. https://t.co/ncDepLEVQ5 — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 29, 2021

Lara Trump reveals that she has joined Fox News as paid contributor ahead of her likely Senate run in N.C.



No conflict there, I'm sure. https://t.co/WPh1JKRIEO — The QOP Are Seditious Hypocrites (@Dadilicious2) March 29, 2021

For months, Lara Trump promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, from saying that a governor owed it to Donald Trump to overturn the election to saying that Congress should throw out the election. Fox News now decided to hire her. https://t.co/PzVppGpxDb — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 29, 2021

Hey, @DIRECTV — I’d like to not fund Lara Trump’s senate campaign. Please #UnbundleFOX and refund the money that fuels this hate fest. https://t.co/3IuKm2eicH — Bill Prady (@billprady) March 29, 2021

Fox News continues to be in bed with Trump and work as his network mouthpiece. Need more evidence? They just hired Lara Trump as a paid contributor. pic.twitter.com/f7cfpIw09v — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 29, 2021

Aside from saying the quiet part out loud, Lara Trump is rumored to be running for US Senate. So Fox is going to give her a paid platform to raise her profile first?



Fox News is a Republican SuperPAC. https://t.co/IGf2j5zcoL — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 29, 2021

Laura Trump just got a contract to be a paid contributor for Fox.



That means the network that helped launch Trump's rise to power is now officially paying a member of his family, while she considers a run for office.https://t.co/4yLvT9E1yd — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 29, 2021