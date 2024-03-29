Lara Trump Drops New Music On Same Day As Beyoncé — And Social Media Goes Nuts

Lara Trump may have dropped a new song on the same day that Beyoncé released her country album, but that’s where the musical comparisons end.
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and the recently installed Republican National Committee co-chair released a ditty Friday called “Anything Is Possible.”
The song is a very nasal follow-up to her much-maligned cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”
“A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media),” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that was punctuated with emoji.
You can hear a clip of the song below:
How bad was the reaction on social media? Well, no one is telling her to give up her day job at the RNC ― even though she seems to be woefully unqualified for that gig.
Some people questioned Lara Trump’s priorities since this is (checks notes) an election year.
Others joked that the song could be used as both a fundraising device and a weapon for torture.
But one man seemed to sum up the whole reaction in a rather pithy way: