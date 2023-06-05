Lara Trump Spews Pro-Trump Propaganda While Hosting Most Ironically Named Show

Lara Trump guest-hosted Newsmax’s “The Balance” on Friday, and her political commentary offered anything but the title of the show.

The wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump went full propagandist on behalf of her father-in-law while filling in for usual host Eric Bolling.

At one point, she even boldly declared: “We absolutely need Donald Trump back. That is my take.”

Lara Trump also repeatedly slammed President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely considered to be front-runner Donald Trump’s main rival for the 2024 GOP nomination, in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Lara Trump served as a surrogate for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.