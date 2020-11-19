Lara Trump May Run For Senator From North Carolina In 2022: N.Y. Times

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump may be the next member of the family to run for office, according to The New York Times.

The paper reported that Eric Trump’s wife told associates that she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate to represent North Carolina in 2022.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr currently occupies the seat but earlier announced that he will retire when his term ends in two years.

The race to fill the seat is expected to be competitive. High-profile candidates such as current White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are also reportedly considering running for the job.

There are other issues as well. Lara Trump’s only political experience is related to working on Donald Trump’s campaign. In addition, she was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, but currently lives in Westchester, New York, with her husband and children.

Still, Trump surrogates Mercedes Schlapp and Kellyanne Conway both praised Lara Trump’s skills as a retail politician in comments to the Times.

The former “Inside Edition” producer was often tasked during the president’s campaign with throwing red meat to his base on various television news shows.

She accused Joe Biden of cognitive decline on CNN last month, leading Jake Tapper to abruptly cut her interview short.

Lara Trump did not comment to the Times in its story.

HuffPost reached out to Lara Trump for comment. She did not immediately respond.

If Lara Trump does run, it will be a good test if any Trump other than Donald can win an election. Her husband, Eric Trump, reportedly has no interest in politics.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have reportedly expressed interest in higher office.