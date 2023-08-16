Lara Trump Roasted After Raging 'There's Nothing Funny' About Trump Indictment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lara Trump got real mad at Hillary Clinton for laughing during her MSNBC interview following the fourth indictment of Donald Trump ― and it’s got critics cracking up.

In an indignant defense of her father-in-law on Fox News Tuesday night, Lara Trump complained that the former secretary of state “led into that interview with Rachel Maddow laughing.”

″She was laughing about this last night! Let me tell you, there is nothing funny about this,” Trump huffed to Sean Hannity.

Lara Trump: Hillary Clinton led into that interview laughing. She was laughing about this last night. There is nothing funny about this pic.twitter.com/Xf3BF6a0wg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2023

Clinton laughed at the start of her interview with Maddow when the two expressed disbelief at the timing of the already scheduled sit-down, which happened to begin just minutes after a Fulton County grand jury handed up an indictment in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump.

Clinton went on to say she got no satisfaction from the news and felt “profound sadness” it had come to this, calling it a “terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes.”

It’s not clear what the benchmark is for funny in Lara Trump’s books, considering she once said her father-in-law “was having fun” at a 2020 rally where he encouraged supporters chanting “lock her up” about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Less than two weeks earlier, Whitmer had been the target of a right-wing militia’s plot to kidnap her and overthrow the state government.

“Lock her up” chants were, of course, a rallying cry of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against Clinton.

As of Monday, Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies, spread out over two federal and two state-level cases.

The federal cases are tied to his handling of classified documents and his attempted coup. The state cases concern his push to change the 2020 election results in Georgia and a hush money payment to a porn actor in New York before the 2016 election.

Commenters argued the Clinton-Maddow moment was distinctly funny, pointing to the undeniable irony.

The bloke leading the "lock her up" chants being indicted yet AGAIN?

That is objectively, undeniably and wonderfully funny. — Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) August 16, 2023

It's only funny when The Republicans laugh at other people.



It's only breaking the law when Democrats do it.



It's only election fraud when Republicans lose.



It's only a problem deficit when Democrats are in charge.



It's only a border problem when there's a Democrat President. — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) August 16, 2023

Crowd who chanted “Lock her Up” about HDRC for years and years suddenly is super sensitive about laughing. Perhaps, just perhaps they should GTFOH for their feeling’s sake. https://t.co/B6Vo6gkDHO — M (@MfromPa) August 16, 2023

Humorless Lara Trump doesn’t understand why the woman her father-in-law taunted by leading chants of “Lock her up!” At his cult rallies would be laughing on the night of Trump’s fourth indictments. 🙄 https://t.co/7DtkKafDjA — CheeseheadLucy 🌻 (@cheeseheadlucy) August 16, 2023

Trump getting repeatedly indicted for criminal conduct he falsely accuses others of committing, including Hillary Clinton, is actually pretty hilarious https://t.co/zbgpyoszTA — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 16, 2023

Hey Lara, you crack me up. Stay mad! https://t.co/9bNHC2SLg0 pic.twitter.com/VMJoHAh1oV — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) August 16, 2023

It’s not just funny, it’s fucking hysterical. How’re you gonna lead the chants of locking someone else up and talking about law and order when in the end the only people in the equation possibly facing jail time is yourself and your lackeys? https://t.co/C1S67y3rm2 — Love, Brandon B. 🏳️🌈 (@excuseyou77) August 16, 2023