Lara Trump Roasted After Raging 'There's Nothing Funny' About Trump Indictment

Lara Trump got real mad at Hillary Clinton for laughing during her MSNBC interview following the fourth indictment of Donald Trump ― and it’s got critics cracking up.
In an indignant defense of her father-in-law on Fox News Tuesday night, Lara Trump complained that the former secretary of state “led into that interview with Rachel Maddow laughing.”
″She was laughing about this last night! Let me tell you, there is nothing funny about this,” Trump huffed to Sean Hannity.
Clinton laughed at the start of her interview with Maddow when the two expressed disbelief at the timing of the already scheduled sit-down, which happened to begin just minutes after a Fulton County grand jury handed up an indictment in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump.
Clinton went on to say she got no satisfaction from the news and felt “profound sadness” it had come to this, calling it a “terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes.”
It’s not clear what the benchmark is for funny in Lara Trump’s books, considering she once said her father-in-law “was having fun” at a 2020 rally where he encouraged supporters chanting “lock her up” about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Less than two weeks earlier, Whitmer had been the target of a right-wing militia’s plot to kidnap her and overthrow the state government.
“Lock her up” chants were, of course, a rallying cry of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against Clinton.
As of Monday, Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies, spread out over two federal and two state-level cases.
The federal cases are tied to his handling of classified documents and his attempted coup. The state cases concern his push to change the 2020 election results in Georgia and a hush money payment to a porn actor in New York before the 2016 election.
Commenters argued the Clinton-Maddow moment was distinctly funny, pointing to the undeniable irony.
Check out the reaction below: