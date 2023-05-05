Lara Trump Spews Head-Spinning Defense Of Tucker Carlson

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday offered a staunch defense of Tucker Carlson following his reported firing from Fox News.

In an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, Lara Trump claimed the “really sad” part of self-confessed liar Carlson’s sudden exit from the conservative network was because “people are desperate for the truth and what is real.”

“We feel like we live in a world right now where we really don’t know what is real. Where can you get real news and real information? Where can you find the truth? What is real versus what is AI generated?” she asked, apparently failing to see the irony of her own father-in-law’s relaxed attitude toward falsehoods.

Carlson was for “so many people one of the few that would give it to you in the very real way, he would speak the truth even when perhaps it was unpopular to do so,” she said.

People are upset at having no explanation about Carlson’s ouster, she added.

Boiling claimed Carlson “was let go because Fox is going woke, they’re moving left.”

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, served as a surrogate for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign before joining Fox News as a paid contributor. The network announced it had parted ways with her in December.

