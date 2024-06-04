Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys Giant And NFL Hall Of Famer, Dead At 52

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen died “suddenly” on Sunday at the age of 52, the team announced in a statement Monday morning.

Allen, a Super Bowl champion and a 2013 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was vacationing with his family in Mexico at the time of his death.

In its statement, the Cowboys wrote that Allen, “known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.”

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career,” it went on. “Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

Raised in Compton, California, Allen was drafted by the Cowboys from Sonoma State as a second round pick in 1994.

Larry Allen looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 21, 2003. The storied offensive lineman died Sunday while vacationing in Mexico with his family. George Gojkovich via Getty Images

During his 12 seasons in Texas, Allen proved to be a dynamic force on the forward line, playing every offensive lineman position except center.

In 1995, he helped the Cowboys secure its Super Bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers ― the last time Dallas emerged league champion.

The 325-pound, 6-foot-3-inch football player is also remembered for his astounding strength. His Cowboys teammates once claimed they witnessed him bench press 700 lbs. in the weight room.

The offensive warrior made the Pro Bowl 11 times and was one of three football players in history to have been chosen for both the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade teams.

Allen was released by the Cowboys in 2006 and then signed with San Francisco 49ers, where he played his last two seasons.

In August 2009, Dallas re-signed Allen to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Cowboy. He was placed on the team’s retired list the next day.