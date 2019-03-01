San Francisco Giants CEO Appears To Attack Wife, As Seen In Bystander Video

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer appeared to lunge at his wife in a public park Friday afternoon, knocking her out of her chair as she shouted for help.

In video taken by a bystander that was published by TMZ, Pamela Baer can be heard screaming, “Oh my God, no, help!”

The couple had reportedly been in a heated argument in a city park when the incident escalated. Larry Baer appears to grab at a cellphone his wife is holding.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” Baer later told San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky, adding that the matter was “resolved.”

“It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing,” Baer said, according to Sernoffsky.

In a joint statement issued later Friday, the Baers did not mention Pamela’s foot.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the joint statement read. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Police now at the scene talking to witnesses pic.twitter.com/2eM3JsLxL6 — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

Witnesses in the park intervened to break up the argument, the Chronicle reported. Police later arrived at the scene.

In an interview with the paper, the man who shot the video, who did not wish to be identified, said the couple had been having a “very emotional conversation” that lasted roughly 20 minutes before Pam snatched Larry’s cellphone.

“He knocks her down off her chair and gets on top of her and puts his hands on her,” the man told the Chronicle. “She was screaming for help. She seemed pretty terrified.”

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts,” the group said Friday in a statement to HuffPost. “We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

A representative for the Giants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been updated throughout.