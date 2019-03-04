San Francisco Giants CEO Takes Leave Of Absence After Appearing To Attack Wife

Baer told the Chronicle’s Evan Sernoffsky on Friday that he and his wife “had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member” and called the incident “embarrassing.”

He later released two public statements.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the Baers said in a joint statement. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

In a second statement issued by the Giants, Baer apologized “for the pain I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization.”

“It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again,” he said.

The board said Monday that it had asked the Giants’ executive team “to manage the day to day operations” while Baer is on leave.