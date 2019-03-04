San Francisco Giants CEO Takes Leave Of Absence After Appearing To Attack Wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer will take a leave of absence, the team announced on Monday, after a video appeared to capture Baer physically attacking his wife, Pam.
“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again,” the Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates said in a statement.
“He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today.”
A bystander video last Friday afternoon appeared to show Baer lunging at his wife in a public park in San Francisco, knocking her out of her chair as she shouted for help.
In the video, published online by TMZ, Pam Baer can be heard screaming, “Oh my God, no, help!”
The man who shot the video did not wish to be identified, but told The San Francisco Chronicle he saw the couple having a “very emotional conversation” that lasted roughly 20 minutes before Pam Baer grabbed her husband’s cellphone.
“He knocks her down off her chair and gets on top of her and puts his hands on her,” the man told the Chronicle. “She was screaming for help. She seemed pretty terrified.”
Witnesses in the park intervened to break up the argument, the paper reported. Police later arrived at the scene.
Baer told the Chronicle’s Evan Sernoffsky on Friday that he and his wife “had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member” and called the incident “embarrassing.”
He later released two public statements.
“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the Baers said in a joint statement. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”
In a second statement issued by the Giants, Baer apologized “for the pain I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization.”
“It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again,” he said.
The board said Monday that it had asked the Giants’ executive team “to manage the day to day operations” while Baer is on leave.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.