MLB Suspends San Francisco Giants CEO Over Incident With Wife

Larry Baer, the president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants, has been suspended without pay after video emerged of him appearing to drag his wife to the ground during an argument.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement that he found Baer’s conduct “unacceptable under MLB policies.” Manfred recommended Baer be suspended through July 1.

“Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community,” Manfred said.

Baer said he respected the decision in a separate statement, and he called the process both “fair and thorough.”

Under the terms of his suspension, Baer is banned from having any involvement with the operation of the Giants. He must also seek out “an appropriate treatment and counseling plan” if a third party deems it necessary.

“I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions,” Baer said. “My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.”

“I am committed to doing what it takes to earn the trust and respect of the many people impacted by my actions,” he added.

Video of the March 1 incident at a public park shows Baer apparently lunging at his wife after a heated conversation that lasted about 20 minutes, then knocking her out of her chair as she screamed for help. Bystanders intervened and called the police.

Baer’s wife, Pam, later said she’d taken his cellphone during an argument and refused to give it back. Due to a foot injury she’d sustained days earlier, she was off-balance when she attempted to stand up from her chair as it began to tip, causing her to fall over.