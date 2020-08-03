Tomato Looks Like Larry Bird Because The World Needs This Right Now

One day you’re Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird. The next you’re a pot away from becoming marinara sauce.

The former Boston Celtics great trended on Twitter over the weekend for his resemblance to a tomato. Or rather, for the tomato’s resemblance to him.

It seemed to start with someone posting a photo of a tomato with a human-like face. But Twitter users like ex-NBA center Etan Thomas imagined they saw something more specific.

“Am I trippin? Or does this tomato look like Larry Bird?” Thomas asked on Sunday.

Am I trippin ? Or does this tomato look like Larry Bird ? https://t.co/ZWs30o9kdH — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 2, 2020

Score one for Thomas, who played after Bird’s 1980s heyday in which “The Hick From French Lick” won three NBA titles and built a rivalry with the Lakers’ Magic Johnson.

You are not trippin pic.twitter.com/Si1lq7nzlq — This Scientician (@ThisScientician) August 3, 2020

Maybe it’s time to change one of Bird’s other nicknames from Larry Legend to Larry Heirloom.

Larry Bird enters the Indiana State Fair largest tomato contest.



Which one of you m***********s is coming in second? pic.twitter.com/vRn17kSqBM — MLP (@Pappy_Hour) August 2, 2020

Larry Bird trending because someone found a tomato that looks like him is a throwback to a simpler time on Twitter https://t.co/TUoCMFHPvZ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 2, 2020

But how's the jumpshot? — Jack Maeb (@Maybe_Mabe) August 3, 2020

Must have dozed off on the beach. — Glen Bateman (@FitzcairnHugh61) August 3, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!