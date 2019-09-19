Larry David Narrating This 'Go The F**k To Sleep' Sequel Is Gold

When the news broke that Larry David would be narrating Adam Mansbach’s latest profanity-filled “bedtime story,” it seemed only fitting. Now the trailer for the audiobook is confirming it.

Mansbach is the author behind blunt parenting favorites “Go the F**k to Sleep” and “You Have to F**king Eat.” The third installment in his series of “children’s books for adults” is “F**k, Now There Are Two of You” ― an honest look at the reality of welcoming a second child.

Audiobook publisher Dreamscape Media shared a hilarious trailer previewing David’s narration, which is a monologue from a potty-mouthed parent to a firstborn child about the new addition to the family. Given the comedian’s reputation as someone who isn’t overly sentimental about parenthood, it’s a match made in heaven.

Dreamscape Media Both the print version and audiobook of “F**k, Now There Are Two of You” will be available on Oct. 1.

“When I heard that Larry David was going to voice this book, I jumped up and down with joy ― which was awkward, because I was getting a vasectomy at the time,” Mansbach stated in a press release. “David’s a f**king national treasure, and he did just as fantastic a job as you’d expect. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Previous Mansbach series narrators include Samuel L. Jackson, who lent his talents to the audiobook for “Go The F**k to Sleep,” and Bryan Cranston, who tackled “You Have to F**king Eat.” Over the years, celebrities like Jennifer Garner and LeVar Burton have also narrated their own versions of “Go The F**k To Sleep.”