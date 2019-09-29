Larry David Kills As Bernie Sanders In Spoof Town Hall On 'Saturday Night Live'

Comedian Larry David reprised his role as Sen. Bernie Sanders in a spoof “Impeachment Town Hall” for the Democratic presidential candidates on “Saturday Night Live” — and it was hard to believe he wasn’t the real thing.

David looked like Sanders, even sounded like him — just funnier.

“Hello everyone,” he said. “I’m so excited to be back and to ruin things a second time!”

He skewered a slow-talking Joe Biden (played by Woody Harrelson), noting: “Remember when everyone thought I was going to be the one who seemed out of touch? This guy makes me look like Drake.”

He wound up his pitch offering: “Free college, free healthcare, free refills on any medium-sized soft drink.” He added: “Last time my slogan was ‘feel the burn.’ This time it’s ‘Let’s burn this place to the ground.’”

Harrelson’s Biden soothed: “Daddy’s here, America. I see you, I hear you, I sniff you, and I hug you from behind.”

Kate McKinnon resurrected her Sen. Elizabeth Warren impression. “I hope you guys all enjoyed hot-girl summer, because it’s school-librarian fall,” she said. “I have the energy of a mother of five boys who all play a different sport.”

Maya Rudolph, who played Sen. Kamala Harris, described herself as “America’s cool aunt, a fun aunt, I call that a ‘Funt’ ... the kind of Funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for having weed.”

New cast member Chloe Fineman did a spacey turn as candidate Marianne Williamson who discussed her strategy for impeachment. “Here’s how I will impeach Donald Trump: I will trap his soul inside this crystal,” she explained. “So this election, vote for magic.”

Check them all out in the video above.