Larry David Appears With Bernie Sanders, Shows Some Enthusiasm

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate gave an interview in the 7 a.m. hour, and the star and creator of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” promoted his show’s upcoming new season in “Today’s” 8 a.m. hour.

In between, Sanders and David had a little fun, with host Al Roker jokingly confusing them before a commercial break.

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

When Roker pointed out that if Sanders wins the presidency, David will have to “be flying back and forth” from his home in Los Angeles to New York to appear on “SNL,” David gave one of his signature cranky responses.

“It’s not going to be easy for me. It’ll be great for the country, terrible for me,” David joked.

“I’m getting you a good job for four years, and you’re complaining!” Sanders responded.

“He’s doing too well! It’s frightening to me how well he’s doing! I have to rethink everything after this,” David added later.

In 2017, an episode of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots” revealed that the two of them, both Brooklyn natives from Jewish immigrant families, are distant cousins.

“I feel a familial connection to him,” David said Friday.

“I don’t think you’re acting when you play him,” host Savannah Guthrie, who had just interviewed Sanders, told David.

In an interview with GQ published earlier this week, David revealed he named his new dog Bernie.

Sanders and David appeared together on a 2016 episode of “SNL.”