Larry David's Rant Against Christmas Is A Joy To The World

Larry David didn’t curb his enthusiasm for trashing Christmas in a funny new essay for Graydon Carter’s Air Mail.
The grumpy “Seinfeld” co-creator celebrated his “Scrooginess” from the beginning.
“I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine,” David wrote. “That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas.”
David complained about treacly holiday movies and shopping ― “never without resentment.”
But his Grinch-like presence eventually became a savior.
“The invites began to wane until, eventually, they ceased altogether, and then it finally happened — I was to be alone on Christmas Day. Alone! Christmas Day!” he continued. “All those years of complaining and kvetching finally paid off. I was the envy of everyone I knew. ”
Now, he gushed, “Eating Chinese food by myself on Christmas Day has become a cherished yearly ritual, which I look forward to like the ending of construction on the house next door.”
David, who’s been described as a “Jewish atheist,” eats cookies from a nativity scene in a 2002 episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but tries to make up for it. “Has the Grouch saved Cheryl’s family’s Christmas?” a plot description on IMDB asks.