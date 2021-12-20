Larry David's Rant Against Christmas Is A Joy To The World

Larry David didn’t curb his enthusiasm for trashing Christmas in a funny new essay for Graydon Carter’s Air Mail.

The grumpy “Seinfeld” co-creator celebrated his “Scrooginess” from the beginning.

“I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine,” David wrote. “That’s why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas.”

David complained about treacly holiday movies and shopping ― “never without resentment.”

But his Grinch-like presence eventually became a savior.

“The invites began to wane until, eventually, they ceased altogether, and then it finally happened — I was to be alone on Christmas Day. Alone! Christmas Day!” he continued. “All those years of complaining and kvetching finally paid off. I was the envy of everyone I knew. ”

Now, he gushed, “Eating Chinese food by myself on Christmas Day has become a cherished yearly ritual, which I look forward to like the ending of construction on the house next door.”