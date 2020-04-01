Larry David Is Ticked Off At Coronavirus Idiots. ‘You Know Who You Are.'

Larry David has a message for all the “idiots” out there: Stay inside.
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star on Tuesday joined the parade of celebrities recording PSAs urging people to keep in to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are,” he said, referring to people who are still going out despite the warnings, regulations and shelter-in-place orders.
“You’re hurting old people like me,” he said. “Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”
The “Seinfeld” co-creator told people they’re missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit home and watch TV: