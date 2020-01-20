“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned Sunday night for its long-awaited 10th season and Larry David wasted no time leaping right into the latest cultural landmines.

The season debut featured cracks about Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment, electric scooters, selfie sticks and President Donald Trump. The part that stuck out most to folks on social media was David donning one of Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps ― but it wasn’t exactly an endorsement.

David discovered that wearing a MAGA hat was a “great people repellent,” allowing him to avoid talking to others:

Curb your enthusiasm is on point tonight...MAGA Hat is the People Repellent! Best show EVER!!! pic.twitter.com/W2u0FeokbI — Monilopez (@Monilopez827) January 20, 2020

He also found another way the cap came in handy:

I’ve missed you, Larry #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/SdIsKFJaNB — My name is Mike. His name is Bob. (@fragsies) January 20, 2020

Fans loved it:

ONLY Larry David can get away with mocking MAGA, Mansplaning, Me Too & Harvey Weinstein #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/Coo81AE94N — Amy Capetta (@amycapetta) January 20, 2020

Larry David can make anyone laugh without having to be overly virtuous, partisan, innacurate or censorious. These scenes were better than everything SNL’s dry political satirists have raised in the past 3 years. What a stellar season premiere. #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/DtcrHXj63F — SGT. Peppadews (@Tweetalogyy) January 20, 2020

Larry David wearing MAGA cap to get out of lunch with Phil Rosenthal - brilliant #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/N0nmaxXQ4A — MusicReviewer (@MusicReviewer7) January 20, 2020

Larry David using a MAGA hat because “it’s a great people repellent” and everyone mistaking Jeff Garlin for Harvey Weinstein has already made this new season of #CurbYourEnthusiasm comedic genius. I laughed so hard tonight! pic.twitter.com/yQiEG4Ugs2 — Rob Galluzzo (@IconsRobG) January 20, 2020

Larry David realizing he can dissuade people from interacting with him by wearing a MAGA hat is top-shelf CURB. #CurbYourEnthusiasm @HBO — Vivek Girotra (@vivekgirotra) January 20, 2020

Larry David wearing a MAGA hat for he won’t have to talk to people is the pettiness I need in my life 😂😂 #CurbYourEnthusiasm — Nick Escobar (@TheShizNick44) January 20, 2020

This episode was a master class in political humor. Not preachy or accusatory, but hilarious fun that both sides should be able to laugh at. I know I did. #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/Jpz6y28B5i — 💔SUPERDIVORCE💔TALKIN BOUT COMIC BOOKS💔 (@superdivorce) January 20, 2020

Larry wearing a MAGA hat as a way to make someone cancel all future involvement with him has got me sucked right back into #CurbYourEnthusiasm. — Dylan Duell (@DylanDuell) January 20, 2020

I absolutely love #CurbYourEnthusiasm. Great episode



Larry David is the best pic.twitter.com/fYnHcibDzv — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 20, 2020