The two began dating in 2017 after meeting at a birthday party for a mutual pal, the actor Sacha Baron Cohen. Underwood worked on Cohen’s show “Who Is America?”

“We were seated next to each other,” David told The New York Times of their introduction. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

David was married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years before they split in 2007. They have two adult daughters. The oldest, Cazzie, stayed with David and Underwood during the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Times.

David’s professional life hasn’t been about nothing as well.

The “Seinfeld” co-creator announced in June that “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which he stars in and writes, had been renewed by HBO.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” David told The Hollywood Reporter of the extension. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”