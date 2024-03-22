Put Down Your NCAA Bracket And Watch Larry David Rant Against March Madness

Larry David is not mad about March Madness. (Watch the video below.)
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star was at his grumpy best Thursday griping about the NCAA tournament on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
“Can I make an admission here? This tournament — how much can I follow in sports? I’m supposed to know who’s on Drake? I mean, it’s crazy. Crazy! Is that Valparaiso? I know names on Valparaiso? This is insane! I don’t know anything.”
The “Seinfeld” co-creator allowed that he might watch the “semifinals” ― better known as the Final Four ― but that’s as far as he’ll go. He’s got his New York pro sports to worry about.
“I’ve got the Rangers. I’ve got the Knicks. I can’t follow all these teams. How do people do it? How do they do it? Who are they married to?”
While David may keep his distance from the college hoops showcase, “Seinfeld” colleague Julia Louis-Dreyfus was once closely connected. She cheered on her son, Charlie Hall, a reserve on Northwestern, when the Wildcats played in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
Incidentally, one of the schools that David singled out, Drake, was eliminated from the tournament Thursday by Washington State. Valparaiso didn’t make the field this year but the school has made nine appearances in the tournament.