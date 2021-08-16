Larry David Was Hilariously On-Brand When He Was Disinvited To Obama’s Birthday

Comedian Larry David did not curb his enthusiasm when he was disinvited to former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard fete, which was reportedly outdoors and required all guests to provide negative COVID-19 tests, was initially reported to have about 475 invitees. But the Obamas, who received criticism for throwing such a large party during the pandemic, had to scale down the guest list due to delta variant concerns.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Barack Obama and comedian Larry David playing golf together in 2015.

David just happened to be one of the people whose invitation was rescinded — and he couldn’t have been happier about it.

He explained to Maureen Dowd of The New York Times that he’d figured he’d have to perform at Obama’s fancy shindig and was dreading it because that meant he’d have to come up with a routine in three days.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David said in an email to Dowd. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

And cue the music …