Larry David Mocks Richard Lewis With A Sick One-Liner In New ‘Curb’ Teaser

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns to HBO for its eleventh season on Oct. 24 and a teaser shows there’s little off-limits between creator Larry David and longtime friend Richard Lewis.

“When are you going to die?” David taunts Lewis, who both play fictionalized versions of themselves in the comedy, in the scene previewed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday.

The barb takes on additional significance given Lewis’ health issues and surgeries in recent years which almost prevented him from participating in the new series. As it is, he will reportedly appear in only one episode.

David explained the dig to Kimmel, saying Lewis is “the only person in the world I could say that line to.”

“Our friendship is so strong and it goes back so far that I could say … anything I want to him and vice versa,” he added.

David also revealed the story behind that viral New York Fashion Week photograph of himself plugging his ears and the tale of turning up at Kimmel’s house for food on the wrong day.

