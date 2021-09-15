Twitter Users Taunt 'Biggest Loser' Larry Elder After He Was Trounced In California Recall

In the end, the California recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) didn’t come close and people on social media took every chance to let Larry Elder know it.
Elder became the face of the Republican side of the recall election with his vow to repeal mask, COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements in schools and workplaces.
But voters weren’t interested.
As of midnight in California, with 70 percent of the vote counted, nearly two out of three voted to keep Newsom in office. Elder was selected as a replacement on 2.2 million of the nearly 9 million ballots counted.
Elder’s critics on Twitter were only too happy to share the news:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter