Twitter Users Taunt 'Biggest Loser' Larry Elder After He Was Trounced In California Recall

In the end, the California recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) didn’t come close and people on social media took every chance to let Larry Elder know it.

Elder became the face of the Republican side of the recall election with his vow to repeal mask, COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements in schools and workplaces.

But voters weren’t interested.

As of midnight in California, with 70 percent of the vote counted, nearly two out of three voted to keep Newsom in office. Elder was selected as a replacement on 2.2 million of the nearly 9 million ballots counted.

Elder’s critics on Twitter were only too happy to share the news:

Overheard: The vote was so lopsided, it's basically Elder abuse. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 15, 2021

Democrats trying to figure out how to get Larry Elder to run for office in more states. — Conor Dougherty (@ConorDougherty) September 15, 2021

Hey @larryelder I dare your ass to say this loss by 30%+ was rigged. Just go for it, Homeslice. Ride that train ALL the way into Crazytown and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 15, 2021

.@larryelder Y'ever seen that reality show, "The Biggest Loser?" Asking for a friend. — Jess Winfield (@jesswinfield) September 15, 2021

Don’t quit your day job. https://t.co/rCHrzLc4sH — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 15, 2021

As one of the few conservative radio hosts not to die of Covid this month, Larry Elder should consider himself lucky — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 15, 2021

So California rejected Larry Elder. Weird that a large, racially diverse state doesn’t want to be led by a guy who thinks George Zimmerman is a hero, Stephen Miller should be president, slaveowners deserved reparations, COVID should proliferate and the minimum wage should be $0. pic.twitter.com/xeMFduNAtq — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 15, 2021

@msnbc Steve Kornacki calls California Recall for Newsom. No GOP takeover, No Larry Elder. Thank God@ — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 15, 2021

Who is Larry Elder? I don't recall. — Richard Cheese 💉😷🍸get vaccinated & wear a mask (@RichardCheese) September 15, 2021

Trump 2.0 Elder appears to be a big sad loser in his attempt to become governor of my state. 👍 — Andrea Norred 🇺🇸 (@andreanorred) September 15, 2021

Hey Larry Elder pic.twitter.com/AKgiqEdq1J — 🏳️‍🌈NOT Shu of the Deep State™🏳️‍🌈 (@DeepState_Shu2) September 15, 2021

Lmao…@larryelder is big loser like Donald Trump.



So is Caitlyn Jenner!🤣



Good night!🙋🏻‍♂️#KidVicious🔪 — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) September 15, 2021

At least we’ll always have the clip of Larry Elder being interviewed live on a rocket blasting off into space pic.twitter.com/DxRBVLFXR5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2021

If you have a video of Larry Elder crying, please tag me so I can find it.



I didn't have desert tonight. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 15, 2021