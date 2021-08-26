Police are investigating whether conservative radio host Larry Elder, a Republican running in the California gubernatorial recall race, brandished a gun at his then-fiancee in 2015, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

Alexandra Datig, who was engaged to Elder for an 18-month period ending in 2015, accused Elder last week of threatening and intimidating her while they were dating, telling Politico that she was “terrified” and “ran for her life” when she ended their relationship. In one alleged incident, Elder pulled out a gun during a heated argument with her, said Datig, who filed a police report with the LAPD on Wednesday.

The LAPD confirmed it was investigating Datig’s allegations but would not provide any other details.

“The department was made aware of domestic violence accusations” against Elder, the LAPD said in a statement, but “due to the confidential nature of domestic violence investigations the department cannot provide any specific details or statements at this time as they could compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

Datig’s statement in her police report, obtained by Politico and The Hill, describes Elder pulling out a pistol to make sure it was loaded while they were arguing.

“He was angry and exhibited hostility towards me in the form of silent scorn during our conversation,” Datig said in her statement. “He proceeded to open the drawer and reached inside for his .45 caliber revolver. Making sure the firearm was in my view, he opened the cylindrical, rotating part of the revolver checking to make sure the gun was loaded with cartridges. He proceeded to close the cylinder, again, making sure the firearm was in my view and then proceeded to put the firearm back in the drawer.”

Her police report also accuses Elder of pushing her in 2014 during a bout of “drug-induced anger,” and telling her: “I don’t want you.”

Elder denies ever threatening Datig with a gun and calls her claims “salacious allegations.” His campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the LAPD investigation.

Elder ― a climate change skeptic who believes “abortion is murder” ― is the highest-polling candidate among those seeking to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who will face off against more than 40 other candidates in a recall election on Sept. 14.

Elder is also under investigation by state officials as to whether he failed to properly disclose his income sources, which could reveal any conflicts of interest in his campaign.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.