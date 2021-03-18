GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Slams Chip Roy's 'Disgraceful' Comments About China

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slammed Rep. Chip Roy on Thursday after the Texas Republican went on an off-topic tirade against the Chinese Communist Party during a hearing to address the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

“Quite frankly, it’s shameful and disgusting and disgraceful, and that congressman, I don’t know him, but he should be ashamed of himself for making comments like that in the middle of a crisis like this,” Hogan said during an appearance on CNN.

“I mean, you can have positions against the Chinese Communist Party and maybe our trade polices with China, and that’s very legitimate, but to try to say things like that equating this violent racism to — that’s just, that’s just unacceptable and embarrassing, quite frankly.”

The House Judiciary Committee assembled Thursday to confront the disturbing rise in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans. Rather than address that issue, Roy complained about the policing of free speech, glorified the idea of lynchings and attacked the Chinese Communist Party for being “the bad guys,” among other topics that were not relevant.

Hogan, whose wife, Yumi Hogan, is the first Korean American first lady of a U.S. state, spoke out a day earlier about the shooting spree at three massage spas in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.

"My wife and daughters and grandkids... they're Americans who are actually of Korean descent, but people are yelling at them and their friends, saying 'go back to China,'" says MD Gov. Larry Hogan.



"It has a lot to do with... the increasing rhetoric and hatred in the country." pic.twitter.com/g8j1xS9rgH — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 18, 2021

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, and the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans. Violence and bigotry have no place in our society,” Hogan tweeted.

Prior to the shootings, Hogan appeared on CNN Sunday to discuss the surge of anti-Asian hate in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it had on his own family.

“It really has been a serious problem. My wife, my three daughters, my grandkids, all Asian, and they’ve felt some discrimination personally,” he said, praising President Joe Biden for raising the issue in a presidential address last week.

Biden condemned “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who’ve been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” over COVID-19.

Hogan has long been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who has stoked anti-Asian sentiment with his “China Virus” rhetoric since the start of the pandemic. The governor revealed last year that Trump once called South Koreans “terrible people” in front of his wife during a dinner party.