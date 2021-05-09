GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Slams His Party's Division Over 'Fealty To The Dear Leader'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan slammed his Republican colleagues Sunday for party infighting over loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

As House Republicans prepare to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position because she refuses to support Trump and his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Hogan said on “Meet The Press” that the party is more focused on loyalty to the former president than actual issues.

“It bothers me you have to swear fealty to the dear leader or you get kicked out of the party. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Hogan said. “It’s sort of a circular firing squad where we’re just attacking members of our own party instead of focusing on solving problems.”

WATCH: @GovLarryHogan reacts to GOP's move to oust Liz Cheney from House leadership & says "it's sort of a circular firing squad where we're just attacking our own party."



"It just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the 'Dear Leader' or you get kicked out the party." pic.twitter.com/22khoNvQNI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 9, 2021

“We’ve got to get back to winning elections again and we have to be able to have a Republican Party that appeals to a broader group of people,” he said.

Asked for his view on why Republican leadership has refused to blame Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Hogan said they were concerned about retaliation from Trump and within the party.

Hogan, a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024, has long been a fierce Trump critic. He said after the election last year that he’s not afraid of speaking up because he significantly outperforms Trump’s support in Maryland.