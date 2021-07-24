Maryland GOP Governor Slams Republicans 'Whitewashing' Capitol Riot

The Washington Post via Getty Images Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said, "I want to really have a real investigation into what happened.”

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan lashed out Friday at Republicans who are “whitewashing” the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

“We have to get to the bottom of exactly what happened there, and there’s no whitewashing,” Hogan told Major Garrett of CBS News on “The Takeout Podcast” on Friday.

“There’s no way to just overlook this and say it didn’t happen,” Hogan said. “The nonsense about ‘these were just peaceful tourists’ is completely absurd. Talk about major disinformation and lies. That’s exactly what that is.”

The tourist remark was made in May by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), who claimed the insurrectionists busting into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and bashing police officers looked like participants of a “normal tourist visit.” Photos from the day showed a terrified Clyde rushing into the House Gallery and helping barricade the doors for protection.

Former President Donald Trump insisted that police “escorted” rioters into the building and said his supporters were expressing “peace and love.”

Hogan said he doesn’t want an investigation of the Jan. 6 riot politicized.

“I don’t want the Republicans whitewashing what happened; I don’t want the Democrats trying to make political hay,” he said on the podcast. “I want to really have a real investigation into what happened.”

Hogan has said that Trump was responsible for inciting the crowd that then attacked the Capitol in an effort to prevent congressional certification of the Electoral College vote that gave the presidential win to Joe Biden.

Republicans voted down a full hearing on the Capitol riot earlier this year. The House is now preparing for what leaders hope will be a bipartisan inquiry.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected two Republican picks for the select committee that were made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.). McCarthy then withdrew all of his Republican selections for the committee.