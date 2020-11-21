Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Calls Guiliani's Bonkers News Conference A 'Train Wreck'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called Rudy Giuliani’s Thursday news conference a “train wreck” and said it only distracted from the real work that must be done as President-elect Joe Biden’s team works on the transition from President Donald Trump.

Hogan told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Friday that the news conference by Trump’s personal lawyer — during which some kind of dye ran down Giuliani’s face — was an embarrassment.

“I thought it was a train wreck. ... I thought it was absolutely incredible,” Hogan said. “On the one hand, it’s outrageous. On the other hand, it’s really not surprising. ... But it’s all a sideshow.”

Hogan said that “real progress” was being made, citing meetings he had with Vice President Mike Pence, the coronavirus task force and members of Biden’s incoming administration.

“When you get away from the sideshows of what’s going on, ... people are working together on the important issues in the country,” Hogan said.

Hogan is among a host of GOP politicians — which includes Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott — who have either supported Biden or criticized Trump for trying to undermine the election.

Hogan wrote a July editorial in The Washington Post decrying the president’s scattershot COVID-19 response and criticizing Trump for calling South Koreans “terrible people” in front of his wife, Yumi Hogan, who is of South Korean descent.