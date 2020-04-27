GOP Governor Warns Trump: Stop Spreading 'Misinformation' About Coronavirus

“This has been important to me from day one, about communicating very clearly on the facts, because people listen to these press conferences,” Hogan said on “This Week” on Sunday.

Hogan said people listen to his own news conferences as governor so they certainly pay attention when Trump speaks.

“I think when misinformation comes out, or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message,” he said.

One result of Trump’s comments: The Maryland Emergency Management Agency received hundreds of calls from people asking about Clorox or any other cleaning products. The agency then had to send a message warning “that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency warned that “under no circumstance” should disinfectants be ingested.



Gov. Larry Hogan says they received “hundreds of calls” seeking guidance following Trump’s comments and it’s important to communicate “facts.” https://t.co/zB7Ch1H4ND pic.twitter.com/RrFpJqmllo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 26, 2020

“We had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that, which would kill people, actually, to do it,” Hogan said.

He also urged Trump to make sure information shared at future press conferences was “fact-based.”

Some on the right defended Trump after he made the suggestion on Thursday. However, Trump later claimed he was being “sarcastic” and had suggested disinfectant and light treatments to the media “just to see what would happen.”