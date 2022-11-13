Larry Hogan Likens Supporting Trump To ‘Definition Of Insanity’ After Repeat GOP Loses

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said that it’s high time for the Republican Party to ditch former President Donald Trump, reasoning that Trump has cost his party the last three elections and that he’s “tired of losing.”

“That’s the definition of insanity, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, and Donald Trump kept saying ‘we’re going to be winning so much we’ll be tired of winning.’ I’m tired of losing. I mean, that’s all he’s done,” he added.

Trump has hinted of potentially running again for president in 2024, saying that he’ll make a “big announcement” on Tuesday.

Larry Hogan on Trump: "He kept saying, 'we're gonna win so much we're gonna get tired of winning.' I'm tired of losing. I mean, that's all he's done." pic.twitter.com/OYcpGaUm2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2022

Hogan, in disparaging Trump’s leadership skills on Sunday, reminded that a number of the GOP candidates who lost in last week’s elections were Trump endorsed and they peddled his ongoing false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“People who tried to relitigate the 2020 election and focused on conspiracy theories and talked about things the voters didn’t care about, they were almost universally rejected,” Hogan said. He also blamed Trump’s divisive and at times racist rhetoric for putting the GOP party “in such bad shape.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday also said that his party should have long ago moved on from 2020 election conspiracy theories, which he has himself denounced, and that a more moderate approach should have been taken regarding the issues voters care about.

“They [voters] said, ‘Look, enough of this. We have to start putting in folks that are definitely going to come together and work across the aisle,‘” he told ABC News’ “This Week.” “America has been asking for more moderation for quite some time. There’s just, you know, certain parts of the Republican Party that haven’t listened so well. We’ve just got to get back to basics. It’s not unfixable.”

Like Hogan, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) ― who voted to impeach Trump for inciting last year’s insurrection ― blamed the former president on Sunday for Republican losses in the midterm elections and said that he can’t imagine seeing him as the party’s 2024 nominee.

“Our party should be about the future. I think our next candidate will be looking to the future and not to the past, and I think our next candidate will win,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.