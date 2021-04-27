Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has called out the “pure lunacy” of the current GOP and warned what will happen if his own party continues to pursue its “failed path” paved by ex-President Donald Trump.
On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper noted how a conspiracy theorist spewed baseless claims while addressing a Minnesota county Republican event about the murder of George Floyd and COVID-19.
Tapper told Hogan: “I keep hoping for your party to rejoin us on planet earth, what’s going on?”
Hogan, a frequent critic of Trump who has previously condemned his fellow Republicans’ refusal to accept President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, replied:
“Well, I keep hoping that as well. I can’t really explain what’s going on, Jake. I mean it’s just pure lunacy. The kind of thing I’ve been speaking out against ever since President Trump was elected. But this has gotten just out of hand.”
Then came the warning:
“Look, we’re not going to win elections in the future, we’re not going to be a majority party, we’re not going to win back the Senate, the House or the White House if we continue to go down this crazy road of conspiracy theories and lies. I mean, we’ve got to get back to reality.”
“I think we’re going to have to return to a more traditional Republican Party or we’re not going to be successful,” Hogan added later.
Watch the video here: