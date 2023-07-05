Philadelphia DA Urges Voters To Give GOP The Boot After Mass Shooting

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday urged Pennsylvanians to vote out gun-worshipping GOP lawmakers after a mass shooting in the city killed five adults and wounded two children. (Watch the video below.)

A 40-year-old suspect, wearing a protective vest and armed with an AR-type rifle and pistol, surrendered to police.

“It is time for everybody and our legislature, including the ones who would like to walk around with an AR-15 lapel pin,” Krasner said, referring to Republicans including U.S. Reps. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) who have worn the pins to support the Second Amendment. “It is time for every one of them to face the voters.”

“And if they’re not going to do something, then voters are going to have to vote them out because that’s what that lapel pin means. It means ‘Vote me out. I am against you, and I’m against your safety.’”

The Philadelphia mass shooting came days after gunfire at a block party in Baltimore killed two and wounded dozens.

Krasner said he’s “had enough of it.”

“I just want to say this: It is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation that we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Krasner said.

“It is disgusting that you can go to New Jersey and find a whole list of reasonable gun regulation that we don’t have, that you can go to Delaware and there’s almost as long a list of reasonable gun legislation that we don’t have,” he added.

There have been at least 15 mass shootings in the U.S. since July 1, according to gunviolencearchive.org.