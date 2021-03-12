Chris Wallace Bashes Fox News Colleague Larry Kudlow For Whining About Deficits Now

Former White House economic adviser and current Fox News host Larry Kudlow got the Chris Wallace treatment Friday after complaining about President Joe Biden increasing the government deficit to provide COVID-19 relief.

“Larry Kudlow, when he was working in the Trump White House and passing huge tax cuts and huge spending plans — including multi-trillion-dollar bills for COVID relief — there wasn’t so much concern about deficit and debt,” noted Wallace, now Kudlow’s colleague on Fox News. “He seems to have found religion — now that he’s back out of the government.”

Wallace noted on Fox’s “America Reports” that “on deficits and debt, it’s so interesting when people are out of office, they’re very concerned about them, but when they’re in office, they’re not so concerned.”

Kudlow ripped the expense of Biden’s coronavirus relief bill on Thursday and claimed that “behind this bill, there is going to be a so-called infrastructure bill. In that infrastructure bill, which could run [up to] $6 trillion, there’s going to be a big Green New Deal. I call it green socialism ... which will kill our economy.”

Wallace noted that Kudlow is speculating about costs and legislation that have yet to be seen.

In any case, Kudlow shrugged off a record $22.5 trillion national debt in 2019, calling it not a “huge problem,” and “quite manageable.” (It’s now over $28 trillion.)

When Kudlow was in the Trump administration, federal costs soared and revenue plunged even prior to the pandemic, due to the $1.5 trillion Trump administration tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, whose tax rates were slashed from 35% to 21%.

U.S. tax revenue as a percentage of GDP fell more than in any other developed nation in the world in 2018 despite a healthy U.S. economy, largely due to the tax cuts, according to a global report.

Trump promised in the 2016 election that he would eliminate the country’s debt. Instead, the debt increased some 36% during his administration.