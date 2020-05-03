Larry Kudlow Defends February Claim That U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Was 'Contained'

“This is a human tragedy,” he added. “That’s the worst part of this. The business side and the economic side ― I don’t think it’s going to be an economic tragedy at all.”

Of course, Kudlow was wrong about both the virus’s spread and its economic impact. As of Sunday, more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are known to have contracted the virus and at least 67,000 have died. Roughly 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment since mid-March amid sweeping business closures.

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Tapper asked Kudlow if there’s a disconnect between Trump administration officials who want to reopen the economy and medical experts who warn doing so too early could be disastrous. Tapper pointed to Kudlow’s eyebrow-raising comments from February.