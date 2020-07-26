Kudlow Says Trump Administration Will 'Lengthen' Eviction Moratorium

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday said the Trump administration plans to “lengthen” the four-month federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire Friday.

Kudlow abruptly announced the decision during the final moments of his interview with CNN’s “State Of The Union.” The National Economic Council director had been discussing the terms of the next economic stimulus package.

“People need that money as soon as possible,” host Jake Tapper said. “People are worried about being evicted in days, literally days.”

“And by the way, we will lengthen the eviction,” Kudlow said. “We will lengthen it. Alright, thanks, Jake. Appreciate it.”

Tapper, clarifying that Kudlow was referring to the eviction moratorium, called the announcement “good news.”

Larry Kudlow just tosses it out there that the Trump administration is going to "lengthen" the eviction moratorium that's set to expire in a few days. pic.twitter.com/UYij37BMLF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 26, 2020

The moratorium was included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — also known as the CARES Act — passed in March. It protects an estimated 12 million renters who live in buildings that have mortgages guaranteed by the federal government. The eviction ban — and the additional weekly $600 in unemployment benefits — will expire on July 31 under current agreements.

Republicans are expected to unveil their long-awaited stimulus plan on Monday. Congressional Democrats have proposed legislation that would extend the eviction moratorium through March 2021, but the Republican-led Senate hasn’t moved on any of the bills.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) tore into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday for allowing the rental relief bills to “collect dust,” reported Politico.

“Right now, millions of Americans are in danger of losing their homes,” Brown said. “The last thing we need in the middle of a public health crisis is families being turned out on the streets.”

Kudlow said the Republicans’ stimulus plan would also include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and would cap unemployment benefits at 70% of a person’s prior income.

Neither the White House nor McConnell’s office immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

