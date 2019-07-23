Larry Kudlow Insists Trump 'Doesn't Make Things Up,' 'Very Rude' To Suggest He Does

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago,” said Trump. “He actually said, ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said, ‘Where?’ He said, ‘Kashmir.’ Because this has been going on for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it’s been going on.”

Trump also said he’d “love to be a mediator.”

Indian government spokesman Raveesh Kumar dismissed Trump’s claim less than an hour after the White House meeting, issuing a statement that “no such request has been made.”

The president’s lies have been widely tracked. Fact-checking site PolitiFact awarded Trump its “Lie of the Year” in both 2015 and 2017, while The Washington Post asserted that Trump had made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims as of April 2019. Just this week, Vox reported that in the span of 90 seconds, Trump had lied six times.