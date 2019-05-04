Larry Kudlow is shouting about the state of the U.S. economy.
And he’s now gone viral, but perhaps not for the reasons that President Donald Trump’s administration was hoping.
In a 15-second video released by the White House on Friday, its chief economic adviser boasted about “low unemployment, high jobs, high wages, big consumer confidence, major productivity and NO inflation.”
“It’s totally awesome, we’re killing it on the economy,” Kudlow added.
Wags on Twitter, however, likened it to a cheesy infomercial or a freestyle rap video and suggested other things the Trump White House is “killing.”