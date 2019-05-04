POLITICS

Larry Kudlow's 'Killing It On The Economy' Video Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

"I listened to it without sound but I assume he's trying to sell me a mattress," wrote one Twitter user about the clip released by the White House.

Larry Kudlow is shouting about the state of the U.S. economy.

And he’s now gone viral, but perhaps not for the reasons that President Donald Trump’s administration was hoping.

In a 15-second video released by the White House on Friday, its chief economic adviser boasted about “low unemployment, high jobs, high wages, big consumer confidence, major productivity and NO inflation.”

“It’s totally awesome, we’re killing it on the economy,” Kudlow added.

Check out the post here:

Wags on Twitter, however, likened it to a cheesy infomercial or a freestyle rap video and suggested other things the Trump White House is “killing.”

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics and Government White House Twitter Larry Kudlow
CONVERSATIONS