'Alien Abduction' Victim: 'I Made Sure I Got Home For Dinner'

1 / 10 CYNTHIA

When I was in my thirties, I found out from my father about a government experiment that I was part of in which they were using other alien DNA to create me. I also have been on the ships most of my life off and on. I've had lots of contacts. ... I was being taken. I've been taken on ships quite a bit. I've met Salamander beings and I've met Greys. I've also met the Blue Arcturians which are incredible. They all have their own personalities and their own purposes. ... I've also met the Cat People that are from Sirius. I've actually seen people that can shape shift from human looking to Reptilians. As far as the abductions, I've had numerous of them where they've shown me around various ships. ... They've also explained ... why they're here and how they're here to help humanity.

Courtesy of Steven Hirsch