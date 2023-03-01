Larsa Pippen Dishes On Michael Jordan's Reaction To Her Dating His Son

NBA legend Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy are giving their son’s relationship with Larsa Pippen a shot, according to the “Real Housewives of Miami” star.

Pippen opened up about dating Marcus Jordan during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show on Tuesday. She said that she only met Marcus four years ago, despite the fairly well-known connection between their respective families.

The “Real Housewives” star famously married Scottie Pippen in 1997 and divorced him in 2021. They share four children. Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, of course, were a legendary NBA duo during the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s.

Pippen told host Tamron Hall that her former relationship with Scottie has not affected her new relationship dynamic with Vanoy and Jordan the elder.

Though she initially said she didn’t want to discuss her boyfriend’s famous parents, Pippen eventually declared: “They’re all happy, our whole family is fine.”

“When you’re an adult, I think your parents just want to see you happy,” she added. “My parents want to see me happy, his parents want to see him happy.”

Pippen also said she’s spent the holidays with Marcus’ family.

“It’s good, we’re in a great place,” she said.

During the segment, Pippen, 48, also addressed her age gap with Marcus Jordan, 32, saying: “I feel like age doesn’t really determine your level of maturity.”

Scottie Pippen has publicly discussed his complicated relationship with Michael Jordan, whom he called “selfish” in his 2021 memoir, “Unguarded.” He told “Good Morning America” that year that his relationship with his then-teammate during the 1990s “wasn’t what you saw on the court.”

“We always will have that respect for each other, but our friendship is not what people [who] see it on TV think it is,” he said.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan went Instagram official in January, though dating rumors had been swirling for months.

On Valentine’s Day, the reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram of her and Marcus on a beach.